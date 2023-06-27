HSBC Launches Cryptocurrency Services in Hong Kong By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Report: HSBC launches cryptocurrency services in Hong Kong

Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC (LON:)), the largest bank in Hong Kong, has reportedly introduced its first local crypto services in a tweet today by local reporter Colin Wu. According to the report, HSBC will specifically offer cryptocurrency ETFs listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. At the time of writing, the exchange lists three cryptocurrency ETFs, including the CSOP ETF, CSOP Futures ETF, and Samsung Futures Active ETF.

SCOOP: HSBC, the largest bank in Hong Kong, today allows its customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, and is also the first bank in Hong Kong to allow it. The proposal will expand local users’ exposure to cryptocurrencies in Hong Kong.

