Karachi: When will the second year inter-year exams start, the date has arrived

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 9:54 p.m

Karachi (Ummat News) Board of Higher Secondary Education, Karachi has announced the dates of Inter-year II exams, the exams will start from May 30.

Pre-medical, pre-engineering, general science, home economics exams will be held from May 30.

Commerce regular and private, arts regular and private exams will also start from May 30.

Examinations for Special Candidates, Diploma in Physical Education will start from 30th May.

According to the announcement, the schedule of Intermediate II year exams is also available on the Interboard website