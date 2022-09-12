[Epoch Times, September 12, 2022]The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held on October 16. After the research group of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences published a 10,000-character long article in an attempt to overturn the policy of “closing the country and closing the country” in Ming and Qing Dynasties, Hu Deping, the eldest son of the former general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Hu Yaobang, wrote an article criticizing “closing the country and closing the country”, which was interpreted as Xi Jinping and other celebrities. Second generation conflict.

Hu Deping published an article on the WeChat public account of “Beijing Dacheng Enterprise Research Institute” on September 5, citing the views of Marx and Engels, the “grandfathers” of the CCP, saying that China will inevitably “open its doors”, and that it is impossible for China to “retreat itself”, etc. Wait.

Hu Deping pointed the finger at the Chinese Academy of History, saying that Ma and En’s views on China‘s opening up, “It is more meaningful to China today than to the past, and I hope to see more practical guidance from the Academy in this regard. meaningful article.”

On August 24, the Chinese Academy of History published a 15,000-word article “New Explorations on the Issue of Closing the Country in the Ming and Qing Dynasties”, saying that the closed-door policy of the Ming and Qing Dynasties was not “closed-doors and closed-doors”, but merely “self-restriction”, in order to safeguard the country Sovereignty, preventing Western colonial aggression.

Because the author Chinese Academy of History is a so-called top national research institution affiliated to the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. When it was established in 2019, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter. Therefore, the article is considered to be sending a signal that China is turning to “closed country”, and many associations point to Xi Jinping’s left-turn policy.

Commentator Zhou Xiaohui wrote in The Epoch Times on September 8, saying that aside from whether Ma and En’s observations on China are accurate and whether their remarks are all correct, Hu Deping used Ma and En’s words to criticize the current trend of “closing the country” that is spreading at the top. In fact, he is showing his attitude, that is, he opposes reversing the car, opposes any form of closing the country, and supports reform and opening up.

The article believes that Hu Deping and Hu Dehua, the sons of Hu Yaobang who are close friends with Xi, have strongly supported Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, but with Xi’s “left turn” after the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, they will support their own second-generation red. After the transformation, the two have rarely spoken. It is said that, especially after the second generation of red and real estate developer Ren Zhiqiang was severely sentenced to prison in 2020, many of the second generation of red who once supported Xi have distanced themselves from Xi, and some have publicly questioned Xi.

Hu Deping turned 80 in November this year. He graduated from the Department of History of Peking University with a major in Party History. He was a former deputy director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, a member of the 10th National People’s Congress Standing Committee, a member of the National People’s Congress Internal Affairs and Judicial Committee, and the first vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. He is currently a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a deputy chairman of the Economic Committee.

Cai Xia, a former professor of the Communist Party of the Communist Party of China who is also a second-generation red, published an article in the famous American journal “Foreign Affairs” (Foreign Affairs) on September 6, mentioning that Xi Jinping is seeking to enter a third term at the 20th National Congress, but he is facing challenges from The three factions of the “Left, Center and Right” in the party are increasingly opposed. The right refers to liberals who advocate market economy and moderate authoritarianism (and even constitutional democracy), including followers of Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang.

Responsible editor: Ning Feng #