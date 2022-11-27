On November 26, the Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) held a video conference to discuss and judge the current epidemic situation in Guangzhou, dispatch and direct the epidemic disposal work, and promote the implementation of various prevention and control measures to be effective and resolutely combat the epidemic situation. Deploy and implement to win the epidemic annihilation war. Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Weizhong attended the meeting.

After early efforts, the current rapid rise of the epidemic in Guangzhou has been initially contained, and the number of new infections in key areas of Haizhu has declined steadily. The overall situation of epidemic prevention is gradually stabilizing, but there are still uncertainties in the follow-up development, and the task of prevention and control is still arduous. At the meeting, relevant parties reported the progress of the current prevention and control work and put forward work suggestions. Huang Kunming expressed cordial condolences to the staff on all fronts of epidemic prevention and control, and asked in detail about the changes in the epidemic situation, prevention and control strategies, and key and difficult points of prevention and control work in various districts of Guangzhou, and coordinated on-site to solve relevant problems. He pointed out thatAt present, the epidemic situation in Guangzhou is still complicated and severe, and the prevention and control work cannot be relaxed in the slightest.It is necessary to effectively enhance the awareness of the overall situation, adhere to the “three firmnesses”, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement the 20 optimization measures, carry forward the tenacious style of not being afraid of hard work and continuous combat, take resolute and decisive measures, and more vigorously promote offensive actions ,As soon as possible, the new cases in key areas will be bottomed out and the social situation in all parts of the province will be cleared.To enhance the sense of urgency,Adhere to the word “quick” and use fast to make fastto rapidly advance various tasks such as nucleic acid detection, flow traceability, transshipment isolation, and personnel evacuation.Ensure “Four Responsibilities and Four Efforts” and “Day Clearing and Daily Closing” to speed up inventory clearance and effectively curb growth, to promote the continuous improvement of the epidemic prevention situation. It is necessary to adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, and the management and control of risk areas must be updated in a timely manner according to changes in the epidemic situation.Areas that meet the unblocking conditions shall be unblocked as soon as possibleTo restore social order in an orderly manner, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development and the production and life of the masses. The province’s “one game of chess” is required to strengthen the overall planning of prevention and control resources and forces,Accelerate the construction progress of square cabin hospitals and isolation placesdo a good job in logistics support, operation management, solidly carry out training for medical teams and staff, and take effective measures to prevent cross-infection.It is necessary to effectively maintain the stability of the overall social situation, maintain the order of epidemic prevention in accordance with laws and regulations, and do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood, go all out to ensure supply and smoothness, and make various tasks and services more refined, heart-warming, and more convenient with heart and soul. It is necessary to strengthen publicity and guidance and authoritative release, and do a good job in mass work patiently and meticulously.Strengthen communication and psychological counseling, and respond to social concerns in a timely manner, Create a good public opinion atmosphere. It is necessary to strengthen the leadership of the party, give full play to the role of grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members,Extensively mobilize the majority of party members and cadres to go deep into the front line of epidemic prevention and control, clarify their identities, and set an exampletake the lead in implementing prevention and control measures, always stick to the frontier of prevention and control, unite and drive the people around to support and cooperate with the epidemic prevention work, and gather a strong joint force to fight the epidemic.

Wang Weizhong emphasized that all departments in the province, especially Guangzhou City, should quickly and effectively implement the deployment arrangements of the provincial party committee and the provincial government.Tightly anchor the goal of dynamic clearing of the social aspect and not relax, concentrate resources and forces, and use the fastest speed to surround, dry up, and extinguish the epidemic. It is necessary to insist on moving the gate forward, grasp the key points, take “fast, accurate, and practical” hard measures, tighten the “faucet”, resolutely prevent the epidemic from spilling over in key areas, ensure that “every day is cleared and ended every day”, and promote the realization of bottoming out and zeroing out . It is necessary to thoroughly and meticulously do a good job in the “three guarantees” of the people’s living needs, medical needs, and social security, do a good job in social security and conflict resolution, and focus on solving the difficulties and problems that the masses have strongly complained about, so as to ensure the overall social stability.

Provincial leaders Lin Keqing, Chen Jianwen, Zhang Hu, Zhang Xiaoqiang, Wang Zhizhong, and Guangzhou Mayor Guo Yonghang attended the meeting.

Provincial Leading Group for Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia (Headquarters) held a video conference to discuss and dispatch Guangzhou’s epidemic prevention and control work

Adhere to the “three firmnesses” and fully promote the offensive and firm actions

Resolutely win the battle against the epidemic

Huang Kunming and Wang Weizhong attended

Nanfang Daily reporter Xu Lin Luo Xiaohua Wu Zhe Correspondent Yue Zong