(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) South Korea’s daily increase in new crown diagnoses exceeds 53,000 cases, Australia predicts a new wave of epidemics will reach its peak in early December

China News Agency, Beijing, November 26th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 16:24 Central European Time on November 25th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia worldwide was 63,644,0663, and the cumulative number of deaths was 6,606,624.

Asia: South Korea’s daily increase in confirmed cases exceeds 53,000

South Korea’s Central Anti-epidemic Countermeasures Headquarters reported on the 25th local time that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had 53,698 new confirmed cases of new crowns compared with 0:00 the previous day, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 26.837 million.

Yonhap News Agency reported that although a new wave of epidemics resurged in winter, the number of confirmed cases in a single day did not increase sharply, but instead showed a slow increase or stagnation. Epidemic prevention departments and experts predict that the peak time of the new wave of epidemics may be earlier than expected.

According to a report from Japan’s NHK TV station on the 25th local time, Japan has added 117,840 new confirmed cases of new crowns and 100 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The Singapore Ministry of Health recently released the country’s new crown death data from September 1 to October 31 this year, showing that the average death rate of the new crown among people who have been fully vaccinated against the new crown vaccine is 0.025.

Singapore officials have previously stated that the dominant strain in the country is the Amicron XBB variant. There is currently no evidence that this strain is more likely to cause severe disease than previous strains.

Americas and Europe: Germany’s new crown antigen test is free for four types of people

According to data released by the German Federal Agency for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Koch Institute, as of 0:00 on the 25th local time, Germany had 30,016 new confirmed cases of new crown and 274 new deaths compared with the previous day.

According to the draft decree released by the German Federal Ministry of Health, starting from the 26th local time, the new crown antigen test will only be free for 4 groups of people, including patients and staff in nursing institutions, visitors to hospitals and rehabilitation institutions, staff in outpatient institutions, and self-care institutions. COVID-19 patients who tested positive.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 16:21 on the 25th, Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 98.559 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.079 million.

According to the Associated Press, the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently stated that the measles immunization rate has dropped sharply since the start of the new crown pandemic, causing nearly 40 million children to miss vaccinations in 2021, a record high . Measles outbreaks are an imminent threat in more than 20 countries amid continuing declines in vaccinations, weak disease surveillance and delayed response plans.

The Russian Epidemic Prevention Headquarters reported on the 25th local time that in the past 24 hours, there were 5,992 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Russia, 56 new deaths, and a total of more than 21.56 million confirmed cases.

Oceania: The number of new confirmed cases in Australia continues to rise

According to statistics from the Australian Ministry of Health, as of the 25th local time, Australia had an average of 11,953 new confirmed cases of new crowns every day in the past week, which was a 10% increase from the previous week.

A model forecast by the University of New South Wales shows that Australia’s current wave of new crown epidemics will peak in the first week of December local time. (Finish)