Ekin Cheng has held 9 consecutive concerts at the Hung Hom Stadium since November 19th. (Image source: screenshot of the concert video)

[Look at China News on November 27, 2022](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Huaiju) Hong Kong star Ekin Cheng, who is rarely active in front of the scene, has held 9 consecutive concerts at the Hung Hom Stadium since November 19. During the period, he confided his feelings to the audience and mentioned the word “warming around the stove”, expressing that he knows that everyone has been very difficult these past few years, and hopes to continue to maintain hope. The speech touched many Hong Kong people, but it caused criticism from pro-communist groups, pointing out that Ekin Cheng did not go to the mainland to develop like other stars, and wore black shirt and black pants during the concert. Only “yellow people” would support him.

According to “Tong Wen” report, Ekin Cheng’s “HERE&NOW Ekin Cheng Concert 2022” in 9 venues in a row is very popular and tickets are hard to find. In addition to singing and dancing, the concert also arranged for Ekin Cheng to express his heart. He said: No matter how messy a place is, everyone needs to find a place to make themselves happy, and entertainment is one of them.

Ekin Cheng used the stage props to emit iron drums of fire, saying that this represented “warming around the stove” (editor’s note: referring to fellow travelers supporting each other). He said that every time he sees this flame, he feels a little bit of hope ignited. This hope is in everyone’s heart, and everyone’s hope can be realized. These remarks touched many audiences present.

On the pro-communist FB group SaveHK, someone criticized Ekin Cheng for the concert, pointing out that he did not go north to the mainland to develop like other actors in the movie “Young and Dangerous”, such as Chen Xiaochun, Xie Tianhua, Lin Xiaofeng, etc. Therefore, it is speculated that Ekin Cheng’s political stance is “Yellow” means supporting the protest. The netizen also pointed out that Ekin Cheng wore a black shirt and black trousers at the concert (Editor’s Note: Black is the color of the clothes of the anti-extradition protesters), and his wife Meng Jiahui, who was sitting in the auditorium, wore a black mask. Only “yellow people” would support him .

“Tongwen” reported that Ekin Cheng did not explicitly express any political remarks, or publicly expressed his political stance, but he expressed his attitude towards life many times in interviews: he does not seek fame and wealth, but would rather play more games or travel.

In addition, Ekin Cheng did not go to the mainland to develop. He also went to Taiwan to film the suspenseful reasoning drama “Million People Reasoning”. People speculate that he expressed his opposition to the Beijing authorities through actions, so they all admire him and did not bow down for the RMB.

After the anti-extradition movement broke out in 2019, Hong Kong society was further torn into two opposing camps, the “yellow” and “blue”, with the former anti-communist and the latter pro-communist. This wave of tearing has also spread to the entertainment industry. Veteran artist Deanie Ip, singer Denise Ho, Wong Yiu Ming, Ruan Min On, lyricist Lin Xi, etc. all publicly supported the protest. On the other hand, Alan Tam, Zhong Zhentao, Fei Ma, etc. publicly supported the Hong Kong police and participated in the joint signing of the “National Security Law”.

However, there are also some celebrities who have not publicly expressed their political stances, and Hong Kong citizens have to rely on their behavior and speech to judge for themselves.



When the 2021 Liming concert ended, a line of words appeared on the big screen on the stage: “In case the monsters can’t finish fighting, will you stay with me on the earth?” (Source: screenshot from the Internet)

For example, in 2021, when the singer Leon Lai finished the concert, a line of words appeared on several big screens on the stage at the same time: “In case the monsters can’t finish fighting, will you stay with me on earth?” Many Hong Kong people think this represents Leon Lai Support the struggle: the monster alludes to the CCP, the earth alludes to Hong Kong, that is, Liming hopes that Hong Kong people will stay and continue to fight against the CCP. Some Hong Kong people were moved and said that they had no expectations for the concert, until they saw this sentence, tears flowed down unexpectedly, thank you Liming!