Home News Dead Renato Balestra, the blue designer who dressed divas and queens
News

Dead Renato Balestra, the blue designer who dressed divas and queens

by admin
Dead Renato Balestra, the blue designer who dressed divas and queens

He became a stylist as a joke, Renato Balestra. He didn’t think about it as a fashionable boy: he was from Trieste, he studied piano, he attended the faculty of engineering to make his parents happy. It took a bet with his friends, a sketch drawn by him for fun and sent without his knowledge to the Italian Fashion Center in Milan, to change his fortunes and transform him into one of the symbols of Italian fashion.

Renato

See also  The historic recording studios of Milan have become a refuge for homeless people destroyed by flames

You may also like

Chinese exploiting Pakistanis: “The most widespread phenomena in...

Huang Kunming and Wang Weizhong dispatched the epidemic...

Implement the latest epidemic prevention and control measures...

The chimney is on fire, the owner of...

Streetlights off in Agordo but yes to the...

Landslide in Ischia, one woman dead and 11...

European business circles and diplomats asked to be...

Footballer disqualified for 14 days, beating and racist...

For the life and health of the people...

Treviso, Banco Alimentare collection in 160 supermarkets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy