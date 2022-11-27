He became a stylist as a joke, Renato Balestra. He didn’t think about it as a fashionable boy: he was from Trieste, he studied piano, he attended the faculty of engineering to make his parents happy. It took a bet with his friends, a sketch drawn by him for fun and sent without his knowledge to the Italian Fashion Center in Milan, to change his fortunes and transform him into one of the symbols of Italian fashion.

Renato