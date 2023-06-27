Huanjiang: Carry out “Land Day” publicity and strictly observe the red line of cultivated land

June 25th is the 33rd “National Land Day”. On the same day, the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County carried out extensive national land day publicity activities centering on the theme of “economical and intensive use of land, strictly adhering to the red line of cultivated land”. Strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land protection.

At the activity site of the flower garden opposite the County Natural Resources Bureau, the staff carried out publicity by hanging the promotional banner of “saving and intensive land use, strictly observing the red line of cultivated land”, setting up publicity display boards, distributing promotional materials, etc., and patiently publicized the protection of cultivated land and geological disasters to the public on the spot and other knowledge. “Our paddy fields cannot be used to grow fruit, nor can we grow our own fields, nor can we dig fish ponds, nor grow eucalyptus trees, but we can grow corn, sweet potatoes, and sugar cane…” Tan Yingzi, deputy director of the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, told the masses explained.

On the same day, the staff of the county’s Natural Resources Bureau also went to the village committee of Cuishan Village, Minglun Township, to carry out publicity activities in villages and households, guiding the masses to use land rationally and legally, and creating a good atmosphere for jointly protecting cultivated land. “Through today’s publicity, we have enhanced our awareness of protecting cultivated land. In the future, if we need to use the land to build houses or plant trees, we must pass the application and approval to ensure legal compliance.” Wei Hongshuai, a villager in Xiabangtun, Cuishan Village, Minglun Township, said.

Recently, townships and towns in the county have successively carried out land laws, regulations and policies publicity activities. Up to now, more than 3,000 publicity materials and aprons have been distributed. Through this publicity campaign, the popularization and coverage of cultivated land protection knowledge has been improved, and various policies have been promoted in detail, so that the general public can better understand the relevant policies of land use, and a good situation of joint protection of cultivated land and economical and intensive use of land has been formed.

Tan Yingzi, deputy director of the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, said: “The purpose of our land publicity campaign is to enhance the public’s awareness of cultivated land protection, raise the common concern of the whole people about land resources, save and intensively use land, and guide the masses to consciously protect cultivated land. Resist illegal use of cultivated land and strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land protection.”

It is understood that since 2022, Huanjiang has fully implemented the cultivated land protection field length system and implemented the strictest cultivated land protection system. Through the establishment of regulations and systems, build a long-term mechanism, consolidate the foundation of the field length system in all aspects, and build a “protective circle” for the red line of cultivated land protection; establish a grid-based supervision system for cultivated land protection of “field length + grid length + grid staff”; Innovate a new pattern of farmland protection and establish a “field chief + prosecutor general” coordination mechanism. Resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land, strictly control the “non-grain conversion” of cultivated land, and firmly guard the red line of cultivated land protection. (Wei Feifei, Wei Lijiao)

