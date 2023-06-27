Home » Huanjiang: Carry out “Land Day” publicity and strictly observe the red line of cultivated land
News

Huanjiang: Carry out “Land Day” publicity and strictly observe the red line of cultivated land

by admin

June 25th is the 33rd “National Land Day”. On the same day, the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County carried out extensive national land day publicity activities centering on the theme of “economical and intensive use of land, strictly adhering to the red line of cultivated land”. Strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land protection.

At the activity site of the flower garden opposite the County Natural Resources Bureau, the staff carried out publicity by hanging the promotional banner of “saving and intensive land use, strictly observing the red line of cultivated land”, setting up publicity display boards, distributing promotional materials, etc., and patiently publicized the protection of cultivated land and geological disasters to the public on the spot and other knowledge. “Our paddy fields cannot be used to grow fruit, nor can we grow our own fields, nor can we dig fish ponds, nor grow eucalyptus trees, but we can grow corn, sweet potatoes, and sugar cane…” Tan Yingzi, deputy director of the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, told the masses explained.

On the same day, the staff of the county’s Natural Resources Bureau also went to the village committee of Cuishan Village, Minglun Township, to carry out publicity activities in villages and households, guiding the masses to use land rationally and legally, and creating a good atmosphere for jointly protecting cultivated land. “Through today’s publicity, we have enhanced our awareness of protecting cultivated land. In the future, if we need to use the land to build houses or plant trees, we must pass the application and approval to ensure legal compliance.” Wei Hongshuai, a villager in Xiabangtun, Cuishan Village, Minglun Township, said.

See also  The cold wave is coming to welcome the New Year!The second day of the Lunar New Year in Jinan or the beginning of the Rabbit, snow, strong winds, cooling and freezing all day-Jinan Society-Shunwang News

Recently, townships and towns in the county have successively carried out land laws, regulations and policies publicity activities. Up to now, more than 3,000 publicity materials and aprons have been distributed. Through this publicity campaign, the popularization and coverage of cultivated land protection knowledge has been improved, and various policies have been promoted in detail, so that the general public can better understand the relevant policies of land use, and a good situation of joint protection of cultivated land and economical and intensive use of land has been formed.

Tan Yingzi, deputy director of the Natural Resources Bureau of Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, said: “The purpose of our land publicity campaign is to enhance the public’s awareness of cultivated land protection, raise the common concern of the whole people about land resources, save and intensively use land, and guide the masses to consciously protect cultivated land. Resist illegal use of cultivated land and strictly abide by the red line of cultivated land protection.”

It is understood that since 2022, Huanjiang has fully implemented the cultivated land protection field length system and implemented the strictest cultivated land protection system. Through the establishment of regulations and systems, build a long-term mechanism, consolidate the foundation of the field length system in all aspects, and build a “protective circle” for the red line of cultivated land protection; establish a grid-based supervision system for cultivated land protection of “field length + grid length + grid staff”; Innovate a new pattern of farmland protection and establish a “field chief + prosecutor general” coordination mechanism. Resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land, strictly control the “non-grain conversion” of cultivated land, and firmly guard the red line of cultivated land protection. (Wei Feifei, Wei Lijiao)

See also  On August 31, there were 4 new local confirmed cases in Shaanxi, 16 new local asymptomatic infections

(Editors in charge: Zhou Yule, Xu Jinwen)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

The oldest victims of the plague in Austria...

The most anticipated! Movilnet brings a surprise for...

Use of technology highlighted at world economic forum

Raid in the Archdiocese of Cologne – documents...

The US media began to release the wind...

The Essequibo claim

Finish 2nd. Vital Midwife Phase, which seeks to...

From warning of danger to choosing a partner:...

Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy will come to...

Luis Díaz will now wear number 7 at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy