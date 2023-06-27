At 77, she loses 30 kg, the ‘fitness grandmother’ reveals her secret: “I made one mistake after another, then I realized what I had to do”

Joan MacDonald shared on Instagram how she achieved her goal

Finding the right diet to achieve your desired weight can get more complicated over time. Which it seems doesn’t seem to hold true for Joan MacDonald: at the age of 77 she managed to reach her ideal weight by losing 30 kg. As? Going in the gym 5 times a week and following a particular diet. The secret of her well-being was told by the ‘fitness grandmother’ herself on Instagram.

“Never believe that you can’t change your life – he writes in the frame of a photo where he compares his 57 years with the current 77 – When I was forty I underwent a hysterectomy which left me with only one ovary. I have not been advised of any type of HRT, nor hypopressive or pelvic floor strengthening exercises. She admits: “I had no idea how to eat for health. I went on alone, making one mistake after another, slowly gaining weight until I was over 90 kilos, as in the photo”. Then the twist: “Only after the age of seventy was I able to make a change in my health with the help of my daughter @yourhealthyhedonista and her husband @jeanjacquesbarrett. Now I’m doing my best to keep the flame going and light as many candles as possible.” “It doesn’t matter your age, what happened to you in the past or how bad you feel, small daily actions in the right direction CAN make a big difference if you just stay consistent. Believe it”. His diet? “Now I eat more and continue to lose weight and I feel better in general. I take 5 small meals a day and initially my goal was to lose weight as fast as possible. But now I do it because I want to feel strong and powerful, I want to challenge myself every day and achieve my goals”. “In my book Flex Your Age I better explain the power of mindset, building a community, starting small, changing eating habits, and starting resistance training. Plus, I provide tons of free information right here on my feed and in my highlights. My hope is to help as many of you as possible get started,” she concludes.

