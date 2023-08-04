Huge Giveaway Chaos: Influencer’s Event in Union Square Leads to Mass Arrests and Traffic Delays

Title: Chaos Erupts as Influencer’s “HUGE GIVEAWAY” Turns Violent in Union Square

NEW YORK — Union Square in Manhattan descended into chaos on Friday as a handout event organized by popular influencer, Kai Cenat, sparked a frenzy among eager fans. The New York Police Department (NYPD) urged people to avoid the area as they grappled with containing the fallout from the event, which promised game consoles and other items via social media.

By 3 p.m., even before the scheduled 4 p.m. giveaway, hundreds of people had flooded the park, cornering the square. Disturbing video footage captured the scene as individuals threw objects, pushed, and broke down barriers. The swarm of people even surrounded passing cars, with some individuals standing on top of vehicles.

The chaos quickly spilled over from Union Square, obstructing E 14th Street and Broadway south of the area. The NYPD estimated that thousands of people were crowding Union Square at 4 p.m., prompting an unprecedented response from law enforcement. Approximately 1,000 officers were called to the scene in an attempt to regain control of the rapidly escalating situation.

New York City police advised citizens to stay away from the area, warning of potential traffic delays during rush hour due to the significant disruption caused by the event.

Kai Cenat, the prominent Twitch streamer and YouTuber who organized the ill-fated giveaway, was eventually escorted out of the unruly crowd and taken into police custody. Authorities confirmed that they made multiple arrests amidst the chaotic scene.

Cenat, known for his large fan base, has been creating online content since 2018. In February 2023, he broke records by becoming the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, boasting over 100,000 subscribers. His award-winning content encompasses various challenges, online pranks, and engaging with viewers through his Twitch channel.

While Friday’s event did not appear to be a prank, Cenat has generated significant attention with prank videos, such as pretending to break his brother’s PlayStation 4 controller or eliciting laughs by knocking on neighbors’ doors and fleeing, garnering millions of views.

As authorities work to restore order in Union Square, the aftermath of the event serves as a stark reminder of the immense influence social media influencers hold over their followers, highlighting the need for responsible conduct and accountability in the digital age.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on preliminary reports and is subject to change as the investigation unfolds.

