Huila in “Together for the territory”

With the aim of providing guidance so that aspirants to mayoralties and governorships prepare and use their government programs, with full autonomy as well as a strategic and technical perspective, the department contributed its perspectives to the DNP.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Within the framework of the National Government’s strategy, “Together for the Territory”, led by the National Planning Department, a discussion was held with the aim of providing guidance to aspirants for mayors and governors to prepare and use their government programs in an autonomous, strategic and technical manner, thus contributing to the strengthening of territorial development planning in the country.

The general director of the DNP, Jorge Iván González, and the technical director of Regional Strategy, Hugo Guerra, explained that part of this accompaniment consists of providing tools, principles, inputs, data, provisions and actions that the candidates must take into account when building the proposals that they will present to the citizens and their territories.

González added that they have designed a guide that can be used by multiple actors, not only the candidates and their teams, but also by the general public, so that everyone recognizes the importance of government programs in the future of the territories. .

The discussion entitled “Guidelines for the formulation of Government Plans” included the participation of leading experts in the field, such as the analyst Héctor Riveros, the expert from the Surcolombiana University, Astrid Flórez, the professor from the Externado de Colombia University, Juan Castro, and Gonzalo Vargas from the Universidad de los Andes.

Jorge Iván González, general director of the National Planning Department.

Hugo Guerra, technical director of the DNP Regional Strategy, explained that the main objective of the discussion is to reflect on the importance of government programs as an electoral, democratic and planning instrument for the development of territorial entities and territorial public management.

Guerra emphasized that this accompaniment will respect the political and ideological orientation of the different parties, political movements and significant groups of citizens who run for any position of popular representation.

Huila participation

Astrid Flórez Quesada, Professor at the Universidad Surcolombiana of the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences, and coordinator of the Regional Social Agenda for Huila, highlighted the relevance of government programs and their relationship with the programmatic vote in strengthening democracy .

According to Flórez, from experience in the regional social agenda, these programs contribute to improving the quality of public debate, breaking patronage ties and fostering political culture, while presenting a vision of the future to overcome current problems.

Professor Flórez highlighted the importance of achieving citizen articulation in the construction of problems, since this allows for greater dialogue and legitimacy. In addition, she affirmed that this citizen participation strengthens the political culture and contributes to the construction of common interests on which the rulers must act.

In this sense, the active participation of citizens becomes a fundamental factor for development and governability in the territory.

Astrid Flórez’s vision highlights the need to promote citizen participation in the development and monitoring of government programs. This active and committed participation of citizens makes it possible to establish a closer relationship between rulers and citizens, creating a favorable environment for making informed and consensual decisions.

Key elements

As we approach the regional elections on October 29, the National Planning Department (DNP) will officially present “Together for the Territory”, the national government’s strategy that seeks to provide guidance to both candidates, mayors and governors in exercise, as well as the general public, on the key elements to consider in the elaboration of government programs, the efficient transition of local mandates and the effective fulfillment of the National Development Plan in the regions.

According to the DNP teacher, the government program is a fundamental component, since it guides and establishes the priorities and interrelationships necessary for territorial development.

Astrid Flórez Quesada, is coordinator of the Regional Social Agenda for Huila.

In addition, he pointed out that it reflects the spirit of government of the person who will direct the destinies of the territory, and is not limited only to the individual way of governing, but also to the institutional, social and cultural changes that are required to achieve the vision set forth in the program.

As for the development commitments, the teacher highlighted that the government program allows to demonstrate the priorities and establish a clear direction towards them.

Although the development plans are in charge of specifying these priorities, it is the government program that defines the vision and how to move towards it. It is essential to have a clear and defined perspective that allows promoting development in the regions.

The “Together for the Territory” strategy seeks to promote the active participation of political actors and citizens in general in the construction of solid government programs oriented towards territorial development. The DNP, through this strategy, will provide tools and guidelines so that candidates can develop programs with a strategic and technical focus, thus promoting the strengthening of development planning in the country.

It is important to highlight that this strategy focuses on guaranteeing an effective transition of local mandates, ensuring that government programs are consistent with the National Development Plan and that the current rulers can continue the actions and projects outlined.

The impact on people

The National Director of Planning expressed that the purpose of the entity is to become an indispensable and strategic ally of local governments.

Its objective is to accompany the formulation of government programs, facilitate the transition between outgoing and incoming administrations, and contribute to the preparation of Territorial Development Plans, in close coordination with the National Development Plan (PND).

The government program is a fundamental component, guiding the priorities for territorial development.

Professor Flórez Quesada highlighted two key elements in relation to the impact of government programs on citizens. First, she mentioned the importance of citizens evaluating whether these programs address the immediate problems that affect them, such as employment and access to health.

However, he also emphasized the need to consider whether these programs establish the bases to resolve and address the structural problems that persist without an adequate solution.

In addition, Flórez Quesada made a second recommendation, which consists of evaluating whether government programs respond to collective interests and of a public nature. Sometimes, certain regions may prioritize issues such as mining or the production of energy based on carbon or hydroelectric sources, presenting them as problems that affect the entire territory.

However, in reality, these interests may be motivated by private profits from exploitation. Therefore, it is essential that the interests of the citizenry assess the sustainability and relevance of these projects, which will allow a genuine benefit for the population in general.

Citizen participation and critical evaluation of government programs are essential elements to guarantee a positive impact on society. Citizens must analyze whether the programs address both immediate needs and structural problems, and if they really respond to collective and public interests.

The objective is to contribute to the preparation of Territorial Development Plans, in close coordination with the National Development Plan (PND).

In this sense, the National Government’s strategy, “Together for the territory”, seeks to strengthen citizen participation in the construction of solid government programs. The full autonomy of the territories is respected, while a strategic and technical perspective is promoted. The articulation between government plans and the National Development Plan provides a coherent framework to promote territorial development in an integral manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

