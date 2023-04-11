Given the urgency of evaluating the situation in Northern Cauca, the president of the Human Rights and Legal Commission of the House of Representatives, Óscar Rodrigo Campo Hurtado, will lead the Public Hearingwhich will include the participation of the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, the president of the House of Representatives David Racero, as well as representatives of the National Government, the Attorney General’s Office, members of the commission, representatives of the communities that currently suffer violations of human rights in this territory, in addition to the union sector.

This space for discussion seeks to address various problems currently facing this area of ​​the department, such as homicides, violation of private property and the delicate public order situation in several municipalities of this region.

The growing presence of armed groups has set off alarms among the authorities and the community.

Worry

“The critical situation of public order and the violation of human rights is increasingly acute in the department of Cauca, where in recent years there has been a constant disturbance of private property. This problem, leads to inter-ethnic clashes that have increased in recent months, claiming human livesTherefore, the need to be in this territory and learn about the actions of the National, Departmental, and municipal governments, in addition to having control bodies for the analysis and evaluation of this complex scenario,” said representative Oscar Campo, President of the Human Rights Legal Commission.

Thus, the Human Rights Legal Commission will move this Thursday April 13also carrying a message of accompaniment to the north of Cauca and above all allowing a comprehensive look that strengthens institutional actions both in this area and in the rest of Cauca.

