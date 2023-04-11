Togo is eagerly awaited at the Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA) which will take place from April 25 to 30, 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. Guest of honour, Togo will thus have to represent all aspects of its culture. The information was made public this Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Lomé during a meeting with media professionals.

Placed under the aegis of the fraternity and friendship which bind the two countries, the FEMUA 15 wants to be exceptional. The choice of Togo is motivated by several factors.

“We chose Togo because we believe that the country not only has a strong community in Côte d’Ivoire but also plays an important role in the sub-region. The proof, the release of the 49 Ivorian soldiers recently. Even if it is on a political aspect, we want to show that culture through its transversality could also in its own way say thank you to President Faure for his involvement in the liberation of our soldiers”, affirmed A’salfo, general commissioner of the FEMUA.

He added that Côte d’Ivoire is ready to welcome Togo in all its cultural diversity.

For his part, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr. Kossi Lamadokou said that the Head of State was right to accept that Togo be the guest of honor at this festival because the country has the largest outside community in Ivory Coast.

Today it is important, in view of all the efforts to improve living together in the sub-region, that Togo can go and commune with its nationals in Côte d’Ivoire. To do this, we have set up a committee ah doc to organize Togo’s participation in this event, which is hard at work. Many things are already very advanced. We are doing everything we can to make a better representation of Togo at this festival,” the minister said.

The theme chosen for this edition is food security & sustainable agriculture. Its aim is to encourage young people to take a greater interest in agriculture.

FEMUA is a music festival that has been held every year since 2008 in Côte d’Ivoire. It brings together important contemporary African artists for a week, usually in Anoumabo in the south of Abidjan.

Rachel Doubidji