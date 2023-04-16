Humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Nariño is little: Attorney General’s Office

He displacement of nearly two thousand families has the authorities in the department of Nariño on alert, where the Regional Attorney’s Office has reiterated constant calls to the Departmental Government to address the situation.

Since the beginning of this year, the presence of the ELN, FARC dissidents and criminal organizations have exacerbated terror in municipalities such as Tumaco, Barbacoas and Roberto Payánamong others, causing fear among its inhabitants who have been forced to leave their homes.

Complaints collected by the Public Ministry account for extortions, deaths, threats and kidnappings evidencing a critical situation that has led to an increase in displacementaccording to figures from the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims -UARIV- of 1,957 families, in at least 11 locations on the Pacific Coast.

Given the complex situation, the control entity warned that the attention capacity of the municipal authorities has been insufficientfor which he already undertook disciplinary actions, for alleged omission to help those affected who have not been guaranteed the delivery of immediate humanitarian aid in a timely manner.

“The Attorney General’s Office, vigilant of the facts, and in defense of the rights of the displaced inhabitants, 4,660 people, reiterated its calls to the relevant entities to manage the aid that provide a solution to the municipalities in this area of ​​the country,” said the Public Ministry