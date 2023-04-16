Hearing held against former mayor of Soyapango

At the request of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), this Tuesday, a Special Hearing is held to verify the evidence presented in the case against the former mayoress of Soyapango, Nercy Montano.

According to the tax authorities, the procedure is carried out by the 1st Investigating Court of Soyapango.

#Audience I This day, at the request of @FGR_SVa Special Hearing is held to verify the evidence presented in the case against the former mayor of Soyapango Nercy Montano. The procedure is carried out by the 1st Investigating Court of Soyapango. — Attorney General of the Republic of El Salvador (@FGR_SV) April 11, 2023

Nercy Montano is accused of the crimes of Appropriation and Withholding of Labor Fees, Breach of Duties and Embezzlement and Violation of Labor Conditions.

In the case, other former employees of the Soyapango Mayor’s Office are also prosecuted.

The former municipal official was arrested on December 28 by the National Civil Police, after an order issued by the Prosecutor’s Office for pointing out that she had committed crimes of corruption.