Positive balance left the agenda that Governor Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez fulfilled at the National Institute of Roads, where the professional who will initiate the procedures to head the territorial management in Arauca was also defined.

During two days in Bogotá, management work was carried out and it was announced that this Wednesday, March 29, the director of tertiary roads of INVIAS will visit the Department, to start the tours of the carriageways for which the Institute already had more than one billion to designs of more than 50 kilometers.

Similarly, it was announced that this week the resolution will be issued, based on the technical concept by the inspectorate on the real capacity of the José Antonio Páez international bridge. The limitation will not be in the 24 tons that it has today, but between 35 and 40 tons, which will allow cargo vehicles to transit.

Likewise, the designs of the Corocoro-Cravo Norte, Caracol-Mata’palito highway, the remaining 17.5 kilometers between Tame and Puerto Rondón will be reviewed, and the designs of the Botalón-Puerto Jordán carriageway, which is a tertiary highway, will be carried out.

He also pointed out that the call will begin for the community Boards to present their needs for tertiary roads through the designs that the general direction has. It will be for the improvement of tertiary roads that include sewers and some box culverts so that the signing of solidarity agreements can be started directly with Invias.

After that, it will be articulated with the management of INVIAS so that the technical tables, where the ways to intervene have been prioritized, are brought to a successful conclusion in the shortest possible time.

Finally, it was confirmed that, in 15 days, the Army will begin the installation of the military bridge over the Cravo river, in the village of La Esmeralda in Puerto Rondón, for which the respective agreement was signed.

Source: Government of Arauca

