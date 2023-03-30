A train carrying ethanol derailed and caught fire in the northern United States on Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate, police said.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train derailed around 1:00 am (0600 GMT) in the town of Raymond, Minnesota.

“Raymond fire departments and numerous area departments responded when several of the derailed tank cars began to catch fire and were determined to be carrying a type of ethanol,” while others were carrying corn syrup, according to the statement from the County Sheriff’s Office. Kandiyohi Eric Tollefson.

An evacuation order has been issued for people residing in an area of ​​800 meters around the derailment zone and travel to the town of Raymond is discouraged, the statement added.

There are no deaths or injuries, according to Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg, who indicated in a tweet that he is following the situation “closely”.

This accident occurs two months after the derailment of another train in East Palestine, Ohio (northeast), which caused a large fire and the evacuation of hundreds of people.

This train was carrying, among other things, vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic chemical used in the manufacture of plastic.

The authorities carried out “controlled” dumping of vinyl chloride to prevent a possible explosion, releasing toxic fumes, a decision widely criticized. The inhabitants complained of nausea and headaches.

Derailments are common in the United States, where 1,164 trains derailed in 2022, or an average of three per day, according to rail services.

