Hunan held “6.16” safety publicity and consultation day activities to strengthen the people’s defense line for safety risk prevention-Huasheng Online

Hunan held "6.16" safety publicity and consultation day activities to strengthen the people's defense line for safety risk prevention

(On June 16, Hunan Province’s 2023 “6.16” Safety Publicity and Consultation Day was held in Xiangjiang New District, Hunan.)

Huasheng Online, June 16th (full media reporter Feng Yongcheng, correspondent Fan Jingyuan) Today, Hunan Province’s 2023 “6.16” Safety Publicity and Consultation Day was held in Xiangjiang New District, Hunan Province. The consultation day activities highlight the mass nature, and build a people’s defense line for safety risk prevention through interactive experiences and other forms.

The site of the consultation day event set up multiple areas such as emergency equipment display, safety consulting services, and safety interactive experience. In the emergency equipment display area, advanced emergency equipment such as portable satellite equipment, drones, and wireless portable devices were unveiled one after another, demonstrating the power of emergency rescue; in the safety interactive experience area, emergency volunteers demonstrated cardiopulmonary resuscitation, escape Knotting, emergency avoidance and other practical skills.

The consultation day activities are carried out through a combination of “offline and online”. Online, the live broadcast of the whole process through new media such as the “Hunan Emergency Management” video account and Douyin account attracted a large number of netizens to watch simultaneously; at the same time, the “Hunan Emergency Volunteer Service” mini-program was launched, which can accurately connect with safety science popularization and emergency rescue and other service needs, making emergency volunteer services more convenient and efficient. Offline, in enterprises, rural areas, communities, schools, families and other places, carry out the “five ones” activities of emergency science popularization to create a good atmosphere where “everyone talks about safety and everyone knows how to respond to emergencies”.

(First trial: Yang Lu Second trial: Yu Hua Third trial: Wen Jie)

