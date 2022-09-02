“I love reading thrillers, especially Agatha Christie’s, and walking in the mountains. The walks are relaxing and help a lot to concentrate especially at school in overcoming the various difficulties

IVREA. He will study international sciences at the University of Turin and hopes for a diplomatic career. Samantha Brunetti, 18, lives in Cascinette d’Ivrea and at Liceo Botta, an international linguistic address, she graduated with a hundred and honors.

Let’s take stock of these five years in high school, how did you experience the Covid-19 period?

«We spent two very difficult years, then fortunately last year we went back to class and it was much better. As for the maturity, to tell the truth, I was a little afraid, especially because after two years of lockdown it scared me a bit to take such a test. But I was very prepared and surprisingly in those days I was calm and I gave my best ».

Now comes the university, why did you choose international sciences?

“I wanted to continue with what I studied at Botta. I hope these efforts lead me to realize what my dream is: to be able to make a diplomatic career and travel the world“.

Do you like to travel?

“Yes I like it a lot. In the past I have been with school in Ireland and Germany, while in the fourth year I attended a semester of school abroad in the United States. For fun, on the other hand, I then went to Barcelona and Brittany a couple of times ».

Other hobbies?

“I love reading thrillers, especially Agatha Christie’s, and walking in the mountains. The walks are relaxing and help a lot to concentrate especially at school in overcoming the various difficulties ». –