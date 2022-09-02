Home News Hundred and praise to Botta di Ivrea and now Samantha will study international sciences
Hundred and praise to Botta di Ivrea and now Samantha will study international sciences

Hundred and praise to Botta di Ivrea and now Samantha will study international sciences

Samantha Brunetti

“I love reading thrillers, especially Agatha Christie’s, and walking in the mountains. The walks are relaxing and help a lot to concentrate especially at school in overcoming the various difficulties

Loris Ponsetto

01 September 2022

IVREA. He will study international sciences at the University of Turin and hopes for a diplomatic career. Samantha Brunetti, 18, lives in Cascinette d’Ivrea and at Liceo Botta, an international linguistic address, she graduated with a hundred and honors.

Let’s take stock of these five years in high school, how did you experience the Covid-19 period?
«We spent two very difficult years, then fortunately last year we went back to class and it was much better. As for the maturity, to tell the truth, I was a little afraid, especially because after two years of lockdown it scared me a bit to take such a test. But I was very prepared and surprisingly in those days I was calm and I gave my best ».

Now comes the university, why did you choose international sciences?
“I wanted to continue with what I studied at Botta. I hope these efforts lead me to realize what my dream is: to be able to make a diplomatic career and travel the world“.

Do you like to travel?
“Yes I like it a lot. In the past I have been with school in Ireland and Germany, while in the fourth year I attended a semester of school abroad in the United States. For fun, on the other hand, I then went to Barcelona and Brittany a couple of times ».

Other hobbies?
“I love reading thrillers, especially Agatha Christie’s, and walking in the mountains. The walks are relaxing and help a lot to concentrate especially at school in overcoming the various difficulties ». –

