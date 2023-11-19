Hundreds at the vigil to remember her in Milan – News

A few hundred people gathered in Piazza Duomo this evening in Milan, with a candle in their hand, to remember Giulia Cecchettin and all the victims of gender violence.



The appeal to gather in the streets was launched by No Justice No Peace. The participants arranged themselves in a circle, with candles in their hands, in memory of Giulia and the victims of femicide.



