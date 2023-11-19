Home » The deceased wife of US President Jimmy Carter | Info
World

The deceased wife of US President Jimmy Carter | Info

by admin
The deceased wife of US President Jimmy Carter | Info

Former American First Lady Rosalyn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died today at the age of 96, the non-governmental organization Carter Center announced.

Source: ABC News/YouTube

The announcement states that Carter died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

It was announced on Friday that she had been admitted to a hospice in the state of Georgia and was spending time with her 99-year-old husband, who had been there since February.

Rosalyn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Source: Wikipedia

The longest-lived first couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in May.

Rosalyn and Jimmy Carter have four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Jimmy Carter was the president of the USA from 1977 to 1981.

(Srna)

See also  Fourth dose in Israel: "We risk the contagion of the whole population"

You may also like

Manchester City deservedly beat Bournemouth

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Petter Northug drops Sunday’s NM relay at Beitostølen

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Here you can watch the Bundesliga on TV...

The wind pushes the plane at over 1200...

Six Catholic religious kidnapped in Haiti — El...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Meloni and Western leaders in Kiev for the...

ASSANGE FOR US, NAVALNY FOR THEM AND REGENI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy