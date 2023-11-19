The deceased wife of US President Jimmy Carter | Info

Former American First Lady Rosalyn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died today at the age of 96, the non-governmental organization Carter Center announced.
Source: ABC News/YouTube
The announcement states that Carter died peacefully, surrounded by her family.
It was announced on Friday that she had been admitted to a hospice in the state of Georgia and was spending time with her 99-year-old husband, who had been there since February.
Rosalyn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.
Source: Wikipedia
The longest-lived first couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in May.
Rosalyn and Jimmy Carter have four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Jimmy Carter was the president of the USA from 1977 to 1981.
(Srna)