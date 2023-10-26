Home » Hurricane Otis strongly impacts the coast of the state of Guerrero in southern Mexico
Hurricane Otis strongly impacts the coast of the state of Guerrero in southern Mexico

Hurricane Otis strongly impacted much of the coast of the Mexican state of Guerrero (south) in the Pacific Ocean and left several areas cut off, after the center of the meteor made landfall this morning with category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported on Wednesday, October 25.

In his usual daily press conference, the Mexican president said that the damage is occurring around the area of ​​the popular resort of Acapulco, one of the main tourist destinations in the country, among other municipalities.

“Communications have been completely lost,” López Obrador told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

“It is a phenomenon because in a very short time, 12 hours, it began to gain strength and entered as category 5,” he added.

The president specified that so far there are no reports of human victims, but there are reports of material damage such as broken roads and landslides in the area near Acapulco.

It is expected that the meteor will continue its degradation once it makes landfall, but it will still leave rain as authorities seek to reestablish communications, López Obrador said.

The governmental National Water Commission (Conagua) of Mexico warned that Otis will cause extraordinary rains in regions of Guerrero and in areas of the state of Oaxaca (southern), places with a high concentration of indigenous population.

The Government of Mexico predicted the formation of 38 named cyclones in the 2023 hurricane season, among them five could impact the nation.

