Husband shot dead during fight

Husband shot dead during fight

Woman Kills Husband in Domestic Violence Confrontation

Early this morning, a tragic event unfolded in the Delta Park area of south-central El Paso as a woman shot and killed her husband during a domestic violence confrontation. The incident took place at a home in the 400 block of French Place at 4:50 a.m. on December 27th, according to El Paso Police spokesman Adrian Cisneros.

The 54-year-old woman was responsible for the fatal shooting of her 47-year-old spouse. The El Paso Police Department has characterized the shooting as a case of domestic violence, and as of now, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Crimes Against Persons Unit detectives.

At present, there are no details available about the fatal shooting or the identities of those involved. The Crimes Against Persons Unit is responsible for handling homicides, death investigations, and cases where the victim’s life is at risk.

The El Paso Police Department is urging anyone with information about unsolved shootings, illegal weapons, and any other criminal activity to come forward. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or by submitting a tip online at crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

