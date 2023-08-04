Home » I am against selling gifts, shamed for selling watches, Parvez Khattak
I am against selling gifts, shamed for selling watches, Parvez Khattak

Friday, August 4, 2023, 1:01 am

Peshawar: Pervez Khattak has given the task to the leaders of PTI parliamentarians to break the PTI leaders. are According to the sources, the new political party has decided to form temporary party organizations at the district level before the elections, a sub-committee meeting has also been held to prepare the election symbol and manifesto of the party.

The head of PTI parliamentarian Pervez Khattak has said in a private TV that he is against selling gifts, we were also ashamed to sell the watch, that man was telling that the watch is worth 60 crores, it is shameful to sell the gifts of Tosha Khana. There was movement, the leader should have wisdom, the law is for everyone, the gift should have been kept.

He said Shahzad Akbar deceived the cabinet, in the matter of Al-Qadir Trust, approval was taken from the cabinet by lying, we made a mistake in the matter. Spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Ziaullah Bangash, while talking to private TV, said that Ready for general election alliance with PTI and will start public relations campaign from August 19 for general elections.

