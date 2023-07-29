I Cantieri dell’Imaginario, applause, big names and a unique setting – News

The image that will remain is that of the illuminated staircase that connects the facade of the basilica of San Bernardino with the stage. It is there that L’Aquila has found a scenographic auditorium for the main shows of the 2023 edition of the Cantieri dell’Immaginario.



An edition that is about to conclude by registering important numbers, well over the ten thousand of last year. A program of 36 events including music, theater and dance, from 3 July to 5 August, also in the Auditorium del Parco and in the foyer of the Teatro Comunale.



Opening with Ron and closing with Luca Barbarossa and the writer Stefano Massini. On the bill Alessandro Preziosi, Giorgio Pasotti, Giorgio Panariello, Rocco Papaleo and Pino Insegno; Fiorella Mannoia, Morgan, Niccolò Fabi, Maurizio Vandelli, Raf, Danilo Rea, Maurizio Trippitelli, Ute Lemper. And again the conductor Beatrice Venezi, Sergio Bernal, Liliana Cosi and Francesca La Cava for dance, then the engaging show of the Piceno Pop Chorus. Among the works represented are those of authors such as Shakespeare, D’Annunzio, John Fante, Gioacchino Rossini, Ludwig Van Beethoven.



“The possibility of exploiting the San Bernardino staircase – explains Fabrizio Pezzopane, director of the Barattelli concert society – has allowed a potential capacity of 1,500 people per evening, allowing us to host artists who otherwise could not arrive in a city left without facilities for large concerts : this is the case of the jazz pianist Brad Mehldau”. The support of the institutions, the Restart funds and the co-financing of the individual cultural institutions have once again made it possible to keep tickets at an affordable price compared to the usual.



The artistic director Leonardo De Amicis is enthusiastic.



“We saw a lively city that wanted to share moments of healthy lightness – he said -. And it is precisely through the lightness of the encounter that this edition of Cantieri dell’Immaginario has consolidated my project; a project that sees culture at the center of the social life of this city which has become an indissoluble destination of the national artistic scene”.



