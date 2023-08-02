The Severe Floods and Rescue Efforts in Zhuozhou, Hebei

Massive Flooding in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei: Thousands Affected

On August 1, heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other areas. The situation remains dire as floods continue to devastate the region.

The city of Zhuozhou in Hebei province has been particularly affected. From July 29 to August 1, Zhuozhou experienced significant precipitation, with an average rainfall of 355.1 mm and a staggering maximum of 435.7 mm in Lianghe Village. Many towns and streets have seen precipitation levels surpassing 300 mm. Moreover, the passage of upstream floods has intensified the risk of river flooding and urban waterlogging, leading to an extremely severe flood control situation.

As of 10:00 on August 1, a total of 133,913 people in Zhuozhou have been affected by the disaster, covering an area of 225.38 square kilometers. The agricultural disaster-affected area has been recorded at 9,726 mu as of 17:00 on July 31.

The alarming situation has prompted the activation of a red alert for all rivers in Zhuozhou, Hebei. Zijingguan hydrological station reported a flow rate of 1072 cubic meters per second, while Duya and Zhangfang hydrological stations observed flow rates of 1820 cubic meters per second and 2600 cubic meters per second, respectively. Luobaotan hydrological station recorded a flow rate of 780 cubic meters per second, and the Yongding River Lugouqiao hydrological station measured 2500 cubic meters per second. In response, a state of emergency for flood control has been declared for all rivers in Zhuozhou City.

To aid in rescue efforts, blue sky rescue teams from Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi, and other provinces have rushed to assist Beijing and Hebei. Seven Blue Sky rescue teams from Shanxi were dispatched to Beijing’s Mentougou District, Fangshan District, and Zhuozhou City in Hebei Province. Additionally, the Tianjin Blue Sky Rescue Team sent seven members to Shawo Village, Dock Town, Zhuozhou City.

The flood head of the Yongding River has reached Tianjin, according to the Tianjin Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters. At 22:10 on August 1, the water level at Shaoqidi Station reached 9.32 meters, with a flow rate of 66.6 cubic meters per second. It is predicted that the water level will continue to rise. The Lugou Bridge Sluice of the Yongding River has been increasing its discharge capacity since 1:00 on July 31, with the flood head lasting 45 hours and covering a distance of 104 kilometers.

The Sea Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources has issued a red flood warning for the Haihe River Basin. The Juma River, Baigou River, and Dashi River in the Daqing River System have all experienced floods beyond the guaranteed level, with the Dashi and Baigou Rivers reaching the red flood warning standard. An upgrade and issuance of a red warning for floods in the Haihe River Basin was conducted by the Hydrology Bureau of the Haihe Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

In response to the ongoing disaster, the National Defense Command has sent expert teams to Beijing Mentougou and Fangshan. These multi-department joint emergency rescue expert teams aim to assist and guide rescue work in the affected areas.

The Beijing Municipal People’s Government Aviation Team has dispatched police helicopters to deliver emergency relief supplies. More than 18,000 sets of emergency relief materials including food, medicine, and water were delivered to villages in Changping District, Fangshan District, Mentougou District, and other areas. The delivery of emergency supplies will continue in the coming days.

To support flood prevention and disaster relief in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have urgently allocated 110 million yuan in central natural disaster relief funds. These funds will be used to assist in flood control, disaster relief work, and the rescue of affected individuals. In addition, the Ministry of Finance has allocated 842 million yuan in agricultural disaster prevention and reduction and water conservancy disaster relief funds to support 12 provinces, including Hebei.

Thankfully, the rainfall in North China is starting to slow down as heavy rainfall shifts to the northeast. However, areas in eastern and northeastern Inner Mongolia, Jilin, and Heilongjiang are still expecting heavy to heavy rains and local heavy rains which may be accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail.

As the region battles these floods, our thoughts are with all those affected by the disaster. May peace be upon them.

Source: People’s Daily

