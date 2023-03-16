▲ Lee Jae-myung, Democratic Party representative (Yonhap News)

Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party of Korea, who was handed over to trial for violating the Public Official Election Act, will attend the second trial on the 17th.

According to the legal community, the 34th Division of the Criminal Agreement of the Seoul Central District Court (Chief Judge Kang Gyu-tae) will hold a second trial for Lee’s violation of the Public Official Election Act at 10:30 am on the same day. It has been two weeks since the first trial was held on the 3rd. Representative Lee’s trial for violating the Public Official Election Act is held every other Friday.

A documentary investigation will be conducted to confirm the evidence related to Lee’s charges.

In an interview with a broadcaster who appeared as a candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential election in December 2021, when asked, “Did you know Kim Moon-gi at the time as Mayor of Seongnam?” .

Previously, Mr. Kim passed away due to an extreme choice while undergoing the ‘Daejang-dong investigation’ by the prosecution at the time. Prosecutors are in the position that CEO Lee cannot know who Mr. Kim is.

Prosecutors pointed out, “Mr. Kim is a key figure in charge of the Daejang-dong development project and the Wirye development project.”

On October 20 of that year, there was also a charge of announcing false facts related to the suspicion of preferential treatment for changing the use of the Korea Food Research Institute site in Baekhyeon-dong during the Gyeonggi-do government audit by the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee. At the time, CEO Lee insisted, “The Ministry of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs requested a change of use, and we had no choice but to comply in accordance with the Special Act on Relocation of Public Institutions.”

In the first trial, Lee’s side completely denied the allegations.

Representative Lee’s lawyer argued, “How many times can you see a person to know that person?” On this day, CEO Lee did not speak directly in court, but argued in front of reporters that the prosecution’s investigation was not fair.