The Google Pixel smartphones offer good performance and an above-average camera. Even with the Google Pixel 6a, you hardly have to do without anything and you pay a fair price for it.

The Google Pixel 6a is definitely one of the best smartphones in the mid-range and you get a lot to offer despite the lower price of the sister models. You get the good smartphone for a price 369,90€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Specifications of the Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Display 6,1 Zoll 20:9 Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) 60 Hz AMOLED, flach processor Google Tensor Octa-Core 2,8 GHz, 5 nm graphics chip ARM Mali G78 MP20 RAM 6 GB Internal memory 128 GB Camera 12.2 MP main camera

12 MP Ultra-wide camera front camera 8 Megapixel battery pack 4,410 mAh, 18W Loaded connectivity WLAN 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-Typ-C 3.1, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS), Dual-SIM, NFC, 5G, LTE Band 20 Features Fingerprint sensor in the display operating system Android 12 (Update to 13) Mass weight 152,2 x 13,8 x 8,9 mm / 178g

design and processing

Unlike the Pixel 6 with its glass body and metal frame, the affordable Google Pixel 6a to a Plastic housing set. Of course, this does not look as valuable as with the other devices in the 6 series, but it also has advantages such as less weight (only 178 grams) and in addition, plastic does not break as quickly as a pane of glass.

An IP67 Certification is also on board and also on that Gorilla-Glas 3 you don’t have to do without. All in all, you can definitely speak of high-quality workmanship here.

The Pixel 6a is advantageously something smaller and more compact than its predecessors and offers a really handy smartphone. However, the front hardly differs from the other devices in terms of appearance. In my opinion, the cheaper device also has an advantage on the back, namely that the Camera hump significantly flatter and narrower is. Here, too, the camera hump goes over the entire width, like this wobbles the smartphone when lying down not back and forth.

Display

Luckily, the cheap version didn’t fall on a AMOLED-Display waived, this solves at Pixel 6a also with 1080 x 2400 Pixel on, i.e. the absolute standard for displays. The only thing you can really chalk up here is that 60 Hz Panel. Slightly smaller rolls were baked here than with the sister models. Just like the size, which I don’t see as a negative in any way, because the Pixel 6a has a pleasant one 6,1-Zoll-Display. In addition, hidden in the display as well as in the sister models fingerprint sensor.

Same performance for a lower price?

Just like the Google Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a also got the Google Tensor installed as a processor, so you pay significantly less and have almost the same performance – not bad Google! This in 5 min manufactured processor offers with a Clock frequency up to 2.8 GHz enough power. Only the main memory has changed from 8GB downsized to 6GB. In addition is missing nor the Dual-SIM Slot and the storage space is also not expandable.

Again, you get an Android with all of them new features as the translate live of texts and new photo editing Possibilities. (All functions explained)

There will probably be at least more updates for the Google series 3 years (July 2025/ July 2027 for security updates), so you don’t have to worry that much there.

One of the best mid-range smartphone cameras

The smallest and cheapest pixel of the 6 series relies on different camera sensors than its sister models. The main camera uses a slightly older sensor instead of a 50-megapixel sensor Sony IMX363 mit 12,2 MP set. This was already installed in the predecessors of Google Pixel. on the extra 12 MP Ultra-wide camera thank God we don’t have to do without and also 4K recording at 60 fps are still possible. The front camera solves as well 8 Megapixel on.

Strong battery but poor charging

For the relatively small display size, Google has a reasonable one here Battery Von 4410 mAh installed. This is the usual average in the middle class, or rather most Android smartphones. When loading, however, even the cheaper imported smartphones offer more, because the Google Pixel 6a can just about keep up 18 Watt Loading.

Personally, that doesn’t bother me, since I always charge my cell phone overnight anyway, but if it needs to be done quickly, you have a problem here. on iinductive charging unfortunately you have to do without this, which is only available with the sister models Pixel 6 and 6 Pro (or also with the 7/7 Pro).

Conclusion: Buy a Google Pixel 6a?

One thing can be said, the Google Pixel 6a is very high on the list of mid-range smartphones. It offers one of the best cameras and has the extraordinary features like live translation from Google on board. If the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro is too expensive for you and you don’t need a high-end device, you can go for the Pixel 6a without major compromises.

The only criticism is the 60 Hz panel and the low load of only 18 watts, but you also pay less here than with the sister models, and of course you shouldn’t forget that. So you get everything you need for a reasonable price and everyday life.

In addition, a purchase is not a problem now, since Google is still delivering system updates until July 2025.