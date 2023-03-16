The two Portuguese footballers can’t wait to take the field the day after tomorrow evening. A moment in which you go hunting for redemption: the point

beto and lion, two completely different talents but who are going through an all too similar moment right now. We are talking about players who know how to make a difference and have shown it over the last two seasons, but above all the Juventus striker still does it a little too often. We need to work decisively to be able to make the center forward a real goal machine in view of this season’s finale. At the same time Leao also needs a change to emulate the same season finale of last year. Let’s not waste any more time and go see one of the many points in common of these two potentially devastating attackers.

As of today both are waiting Portugal’s call-ups in view of the first matches for qualifying for the next European Championships which will be played in Germany in 2024. On the one hand we have a Rafael Leao who is practically sure of a call-up also because he is one of those players Roberto Martinez relies on to be able to open a new cycle. On the other hand we have a Beto which instead, still dreams of his first call by the new coach. Maybe the right time could have come for his debut with the senior national team as well.

The summer market — The summer will be difficult for both players. There are several clubs that are knocking on the door of the club they belong to and consequently a farewell could be imminent. Above all Betowe remember that it was very close to Everton, but it was the company that imposed itself and postponed its farewell.

