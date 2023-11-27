Home » Best in Mex, la convention WINDTRE a Cancun
Best in Mex, la convention WINDTRE a Cancun

by admin
Best in Mex, la convention WINDTRE a Cancun

The name says it all, the sales network – indeed the best in the WINDTRE sales network – in these days at the end of November he is in Mexico for the company convention which also sees the big names of society on stage. Starting from Gianluca Corti who, today, greeted and introduced the future offer to the retailers present.

A warm trip, on the eve of next winter, which began with a small mix-up upon arrival in Cancun. Some bureaucratic problems left all participants waiting before physically setting foot on Mexican territory.

Initial hitch aside, the convention started with the usual enthusiasm with which WINDTRE begins these events dedicated to strengthening the corporate identity.

An increasingly strong relationship since the new commercial strategy was decided which goes beyond the sale of telephone, mobile and landline products, also proposing offers for the energy and insurance sectors.

Meanwhile, while waiting for the news, STAY TUNED!

[articolo in aggiornamento]

