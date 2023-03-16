Status: 03/16/2023 10:53 p.m

For Union Berlin, the European adventure is over. The Köpenickers lost the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League at St. Gilloise 0-3 on Thursday. A defensive error initiated the defeat.

Union Berlin has missed the first entry into a European Cup quarterfinals. After the 3-3 draw in the round of 16 first leg, the Köpenickers lost the second leg on Thursday at Saint-Gilloise 0-3 (0-1). The goals came from Teddy Teuma (18′), Lazare Amani (63′) and Lapoussin (90′). Union Berlin was eliminated from the Europa League while the Belgians advanced to the last eight. The pairings will be drawn at 1 p.m. on Friday.



Saint-Gilloise controls first pass

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise received Urs Fischer’s team in the arena of their neighbor RSC Anderlecht in Brussels, as their own listed stadium does not meet UEFA requirements.

A stormy game developed in Lotto Park in the early minutes. The hosts opened up with a double chance: Simon Adingra completed a counterattack in the penalty area, while Union player Robin Knoche cleared the line. Royals striker Boniface put the margin on the post. At the other end, Laidouni shot a free-kick into the wall in a promising position, and Josip Juranovic converted the rebound, whose sharp shot went just wide of the goal.

After a good quarter of an hour, defender Robin Knoche played a fatal cross on the edge of his own penalty area to fellow defender Diogo Leite, who lost the ball to Adingra under pressure. The Ivorian put the ball down to his captain Teddy Teuma, who pushed the ball precisely into the corner to take the lead.

The Belgians then scored more goals, but increasingly let the visitors take control of the game after half an hour. However, they acted too unimaginatively on the offensive.



Union finds no answer

Even in the second round, the Unioners failed to tear gaps in the densely staggered defensive ranks of the Belgians. Urs Fischer reacted after 55 minutes and substituted the inconspicuous Sven Michel for Jordan, and in Janik Haberer he brought in an attacking midfielder for Aissa Laidouni.

After a good hour, Royale Union played big. Lapoussin played a steep pass to the always active Boniface, who penetrated the Union penalty area on the left. With four step-overs, he danced past defender Doekhi and scooped the ball up to team-mate Lazare, who shot straight to a 2-0 lead.

A tough referee decision sealed the end of the Unioner European Cup: Haberer, who had previously been cautioned, hit a St. Gilles player with his leg when he tried to shoot, probably without intention. Referee Martinez still showed the yellow-red card (82nd minute).

In the last few minutes, Union was outnumbered and found no answer to the strong performance of the home side. Lapuossin made it 3-0 in injury time after a powerful shot in the corner.

