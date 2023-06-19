“I feel shitty”: Robbie Williams had to interrupt the concert

After just three songs in the Limburg region, the ex-Take That member left the stage saying “I’m fucked”. This was reported on Monday by the Dutch daily newspaper “AD”. It wasn’t a termination, but an interruption: After a short time Robbie Williams recovered, returned to the stage and played the remaining 16 songs. The 49-year-old stated to the audience: “It’s Long Covid, not my age, you bastards!”

According to the newspaper “AD”, however, he seemed shattered throughout the concert evening, and there were said to have been long breaks between the songs. As reported by “Spiegel”, Robbie Williams is said to have made similar statements at previous concerts.

Millions of people around the world report long-term effects of a corona infection and describe a wide range of physical and psychological symptoms, including exhaustion and shortness of breath. It is not known whether Williams was actually diagnosed with Long Covid.

