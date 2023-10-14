“I will try to revalidate the gold from 4 years ago”

One day after Dive in the waters of the Los Morros Lagoon in Santiago de Chile, Esteban Enderica will turn 33 years old, and wants to celebrate by repeating the gold medal achieved 4 years ago.

Although far from his wife and his entire family, but with the motto that it will be one of his best birthdays, the swimmer from Cuenca trains to the maximum to arrive in optimal conditions for the last challenge of the season: lThe Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Another of the incentives that the Enderica junior has is that they could be his last Pan American Games and therefore, he wants to fight his way to the gold medal or get on the podium.

Why do you think it could be your last participation?

I mean, I haven’t thought about retiring, but I don’t see myself in High Performance for four more years either. Sport is my life and I will never leave it. I was in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Toronto and Lima, I think the Santiago Games will be my last Games.

That being the case, could Paris 2024 also be your last Olympic Games?

Yes. That is my main goal. I was in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016; I aspire to be in my third Olympics.

When and where will you look for rankings?

After the Pan American Games he will have a brief rest and then there will be a three-month preparation (I will do a concentration in Spain) to be at the World Cup in Qatar. There, the first 13 will qualify for the Olympics.

How are you today physically and emotionally?

I’m very well; No, like 4 years ago, even old, but I’m fine. I am in full spirit and focused on having a good competition in Chile.

You are the last of the Endericas who is still in the elite. How many more joys do you aspire to bring?

I don’t know how many more medals I can continue to win, but I want to continue looking for them. For now I will try it in Santiago.

Will the Enderica dynasty continue?

(Smile). Don’t know. I have six nephews. Everyone likes water; They learned to swim before me, however, only time will tell. Behind us there is a project with the school from which new talents have already begun to emerge. That will be the legacy of the Enderica-Salgados.

Will it be difficult for you to leave the water?

Nobody is ready to retire. In a couple of years I will not continue in High Performance, but I already have other projects in mind; an Ironman can be a short-term goal. I also study sports administration and aspire to become a coach.

Will you dedicate yourself fully to swimming school?

Yes, but later. For now I am not very involved in school, I attend regularly. He visited the children and talked for a few minutes.

Is Juan Fernando more of a brother or more of a coach?

He is more of a coach in the pool and a brother at home. We don’t mix. He is my coach for more than 15 years. He doesn’t want things to go bad for me and I don’t want things to go bad for him.

When you don’t train, what do you do?

I liked card magic, Daniel Diamante taught me. Now I make Lego-type models. I am fascinated by putting the pieces together and spend a few hours concentrating. I take it as challenges; assemble in less time.

Achievements

Gold medal in Pan American Games

Silver and Bronze Medal in World Cups

Seventh in the world ranking

Two Olympic Games

South American record in 1,500 meters pool

