“I work out like crazy, eat vegan and…”

In view of the summer and her musical commitments, Elettra Lamborghini has decided to get in shape and has revealed some ins and outs of her physical form to the fans.

Elettra Lamborghini: the secrets of her physical form

Elettra Lamborghini has confessed to social media fans that she has never heard herself defined as “thin” and that, to obtain a dazzling physical form, would be forced to undergo many sacrifices. The heiress confessed that she would follow a ‘vegan diet and that he would practice a lot physical activity. She would also use creams and beauty products and, from time to time, she would undergo a sauna and a massage.

“My diet? There is no diet. I shut my mouth, eat less and exercise more. This is. I eat vegan, I have to tell the truth: always at home. Sometimes I eat two eggs, but I eat very well. When I’m out, I eat what I want, so I don’t know how long this ‘fisichino’ of mine will last…”he confessed, and again: “The other day I was spreading a cream on myself and I thought that people see that in 3 months, voilà, I’ve lost weight… No, beautiful: every night I spread these creams. Don’t imagine all the sacrifices behind it. I take a sauna, I train like crazy, I eat well. People never know shit”He admitted.

On social networks, many have shown that they can find it perfect as it is and wonder if the heiress will come back to talk about the many sacrifices she has made to have a perfect physical shape in view of the summer.