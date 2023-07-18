Identified the man who jumped from the bridge in the river Upía dying – news

The Mayor of Chivor, Didier Martínez, reported that work began in the Quebrada Blanca sector in order to restore the provisional passage of the road that leads from the urban area to Las Juntas.

The municipality faces the worst emergencies due to heavy rains, a large landslide, the loss of a bridge and landslides at various points that left more than two thousand people incommunicado.

After carrying out a work plan with machinery from the Government of Boyacá and the municipality, the community is warned that partial closures will be carried out and the hours for pedestrian crossings through Quebrada Blanca will be as follows:

11:00am a 11:30 am

1:00pm a 2:00 pm

3:00 pm a 3:30 pm

5:30 pm a 6:00pm

On the other hand, it was confirmed that thanks to the support of the municipal machinery operators, the administration personnel and the community in general from the different villages such as El Jagua, La Playa, San Francisco, Alimentos, Camoyo, Gualí and Chivor Chiquito, they began to remove palisades and some landslides on Saturday in order to have vehicular access to the urban perimeter.

After several hours of work, vehicular access was given from the town to the La 14 sector and from San Francisco to the Divino Niño sector.

About emergencies the governor of Boyacá. Ramiro Barragán pointed out that caterpillar-type machinery and a technical team made up of Risk Management professionals and the Infrastructure Secretariat were sent.

