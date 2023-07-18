The Link Between Healthy Foods and Disease Prevention: Insights from the World Health Organization’s New Guidelines

New WHO Guidelines on Healthy Foods and Disease Prevention

Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining good health and preventing various diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently updated its guidelines on dietary fats and carbohydrates based on the latest scientific evidence. These guidelines provide valuable information on what foods to consume and avoid to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to the WHO, both the quantity and quality of fats consumed are important for good health. The guidelines recommend limiting fat intake to 30% of total energy intake or less. It also advises that consumed fats should primarily be unsaturated fatty acids, with no more than 10% of energy intake from saturated fatty acids and no more than 1% from trans fatty acids found in industrial products or ruminant animals.

Saturated fatty acids can be found in foods such as fatty meat, dairy products, hard fats like butter, clarified butter, lard, palm oil, and coconut oil. Trans fatty acids are present in baked and fried foods, prepackaged snacks, and meat and dairy products from ruminant animals such as cows or sheep.

To reduce the intake of saturated and trans fats, the WHO recommends replacing them with other nutrients such as polyunsaturated fatty acids, monounsaturated fatty acids from plant sources, or carbohydrates from foods containing natural dietary fibers like whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes.

The guidelines also emphasize the importance of the quality of carbohydrates for good health. Carbohydrate intake should primarily come from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes. These foods provide complex carbohydrates and natural dietary fibers, which are essential for proper digestion and regular bowel function.

The WHO recommends that adults consume at least 400 grams of fruit and vegetables per day to ensure adequate intake of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. For children and adolescents, specific amounts are recommended based on age.

Dietary fiber is essential for intestinal health and disease prevention. The WHO recommends a daily intake of at least 25 grams of natural dietary fibers for adults and specific amounts for children based on age.

Following these guidelines can be an important step in adopting a balanced diet and preventing chronic diseases. By limiting the intake of saturated and trans fats and opting for healthier fats, individuals can promote good cardiovascular health. Incorporating whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and legumes into the diet provides essential nutrients and dietary fiber, promoting overall well-being.

In conclusion, the new WHO guidelines on dietary habits underline the importance of choosing healthy foods to prevent non-communicable diseases. By following these guidelines, individuals can make informed choices about their diet and take proactive steps towards better health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

