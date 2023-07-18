SEGA’s Dragon Studio Set to Release “The Dragon 7: The Unknown Hero” and Discusses Development Ideas for “The Dragon 8”

SEGA’s Dragon Studio is making waves in the gaming industry with the highly anticipated release of “The Dragon 7: The Unknown Hero” later this year, followed by “The Dragon 8” next year. The developers recently revealed further details about the upcoming games in an interview with Taiwanese media.

One of the questions in the interview touched on the official selection process for the performance qualifications of “7 Gaiden” and “8” through the “Ms. Real Hotel Selection.” Masahiro Yokoyama, the head of Renlong Studios, explained that the purpose of the official selection is to introduce players to the characters that will appear in the game and increase its popularity in the market. He also mentioned that the team initially had reservations about the selection process due to a decline in hotel venues in Japan. However, they decided to continue with it, as “Dragon 7” features a hotel venue in the game.

When asked about the plot of “The Dragon 7: Legendary Heroes Unknown” and its relation to previous installments, Hiroyuki Sakamoto, the producer, assured players that even if they hadn’t played the previous games, they would be able to understand the plot of “Dragon 7.” While some elements involve characters from earlier generations, the majority of characters in the game are from the 7th generation.

The interview also touched on the interactions between characters and the role of the protagonist, Kiryu. It was revealed that Kiryu would primarily be acting under the instructions of the Daidaiji School in this installment and would not have plot interactions with historically important characters. However, the story would connect with the characters from “Dragon Among Men 7.”

Regarding the development progress of “Dragon Among Men 7: Hero No Name” and “Dragon Among Men 8,” the developers mentioned that both games were nearing completion. They also acknowledged the challenge of releasing “7 Gaiden” before “Dragon 8” and ensuring that it surpassed the latter in quality.

As for the rumor surrounding “Dragon 7 Gaiden” being a complete story or a sequel, it was clarified that while it is a complete story, there is a certain connection to “Dragon Among Men 8.” Additionally, the background of “Dragon 7” is set in 2021, allowing players to experience elements of Japanese culture and customs in the game.

The interview concluded with discussions about the new spy style of combat, the presence of mini-games, the casting of Korean actor Kim Jae-wook in the role of “Hiroshi Nishitani,” and the future of the series with Kiryu as the main character.

With these revelations, fans of the “Dragon Among Men” series can look forward to an exciting and immersive gaming experience in the upcoming releases.

