Title: Xi Jinping Urges Strong Network Security Measures at National Conference

Date: July 17, 2023

The Communist Party of China (CCP) recently held the National Network Security and Informatization Work Conference in Beijing. During the conference, President Xi Jinping emphasized the party’s role in governing the internet and the importance of building a robust national network security barrier. Analysts have interpreted this as a means of controlling public opinion.

The two-day conference, held on July 14th and 15th, conveyed the instructions of Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CCP. The conference highlighted the unique approach to network governance, advocating for the overall development and security of the internet. It emphasized the importance of promoting positive energy online, managing internet activities effectively, and utilizing the internet as a valuable resource. Additionally, Xi stressed the need to adhere to laws regulating network usage and to promote the construction of a community of shared future in cyberspace. He also called for the establishment of a loyal, clean, and responsible network information work team.

Zheng Haochang, a current commentator in the United States, noted that Xi Jinping’s focus on network security highlights the CCP’s sense of crisis in maintaining control over the country. With over 1 billion internet users, the CCP perceives any loss of control over public opinion as a dangerous threat. Strengthening their management and ensuring positive energy aligns with the party’s goal of maintaining a firm grip on power.

Chinese-American writer Sheng Xue, however, sees Xi Jinping as abandoning the cunning and hypocritical approach of his predecessors. According to Sheng Xue, the CCP’s policies and reforms have always been aimed at preventing China from becoming a free and democratic country. She believes that Xi Jinping’s emphasis on stricter internet management is a result of his growing distrust in his internal team. By further suppressing people’s ability to express dissenting views, he aims to consolidate his rule. However, she predicts that this approach will ultimately backfire.

The power struggle within the CCP has intensified in recent times, according to Sheng Xue. It is clear that Xi Jinping is increasingly wary of his internal team, leading to a stricter and more tyrannical rule. The ten key principles outlined by Xi in his new internet management strategy are seen as a means to suppress freedom of expression and solidify his control. Sheng Xue warns that this approach may result in unintended consequences for the regime.

The National Network Security and Informatization Work Conference serves as a reflection of the CCP’s ongoing efforts to control public opinion and maintain its grip on power. As Xi Jinping strengthens his rule, critics argue that such measures hinder the development of a free and democratic China.

