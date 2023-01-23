On Sunday, January 22, the body of the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found in a garbage container in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood of the town of Fontibón, west of Bogotá.

As far as is known, a recycler would have been the person who found the woman’s body inside a suitcase and immediately notified the authorities. The first official report of the case indicates that the body of the young woman presents “pressure groove in hyoid region”, this refers to hanging.

According to the first versions, the young woman went out to a party on Friday and Saturday with her American fiancé with whom she had been dating for almost a year, for which her relatives presume that her partner would be the main suspect.

“She appeared in a suitcase, dismembered with the pajamas in which she usually slept and we are asking the authorities to speed up this part. She went out to party with her American fiancé on Friday and Saturday, so much so that she shared WhatsApp messages while at the disco. There is no doubt that they were sharing, so we want him to appear, to give her face, to give us her version, to tell us where he left her, what happened to her?Carlos Trespalacios, uncle of the murdered DJ, told Blu Radio.

Likewise, the uncle of the 23-year-old added: “We do not know the name of the club, she was partying Friday and Saturday, she initially published WhatsApp statuses, where it is stated that she is partying with the man, we do not know him”.