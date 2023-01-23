Home News relatives blame her American boyfriend
News

relatives blame her American boyfriend

by admin
relatives blame her American boyfriend

On Sunday, January 22, the body of the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios was found in a garbage container in the Los Cámbulos neighborhood of the town of Fontibón, west of Bogotá.

As far as is known, a recycler would have been the person who found the woman’s body inside a suitcase and immediately notified the authorities. The first official report of the case indicates that the body of the young woman presents “pressure groove in hyoid region”, this refers to hanging.

According to the first versions, the young woman went out to a party on Friday and Saturday with her American fiancé with whom she had been dating for almost a year, for which her relatives presume that her partner would be the main suspect.

She appeared in a suitcase, dismembered with the pajamas in which she usually slept and we are asking the authorities to speed up this part. She went out to party with her American fiancé on Friday and Saturday, so much so that she shared WhatsApp messages while at the disco. There is no doubt that they were sharing, so we want him to appear, to give her face, to give us her version, to tell us where he left her, what happened to her?Carlos Trespalacios, uncle of the murdered DJ, told Blu Radio.

Likewise, the uncle of the 23-year-old added: “We do not know the name of the club, she was partying Friday and Saturday, she initially published WhatsApp statuses, where it is stated that she is partying with the man, we do not know him”.

You may also like

New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, this...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday, January 27,...

The most influential women of Vallenato music in...

See how much you will have to pay...

Nairo Quintana retires from cycling: The end of...

Valentina Trespalacios, the DJ found lifeless in a...

A full Djokovic shines in Australia

Yenny Paola Contreras Pertuz, National Queen of Rice...

Enthusiasm for watching movies and performances is high,...

Seven municipalities of Cesar woke up with AGC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy