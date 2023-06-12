EVENT.

From June 14 to 16, the II Amazon Summit of journalism and climate change will be held at the facilities of the UEA Puyo Amazon State University, which will bring together journalists, communicators, students, academics, members of the scientific community, NGO managers, representatives of communities, authorities of the National Government, activists in order to exchange criteria and tools that allow finding alternatives to defend the life of the planet.

Doris Mori president of FENAPE and executives.

The event is organized by Fundamedios, the Amazon State University UEA, the National Federation of Journalists of Ecuador FENAPE, among other institutions, who consider that the Amazon is the epicenter of diversity, said the president of FENAPE; Doris Mori.

Biologically speaking, it is one of the most precious regions of the planet, due to its crucial role in the generation of climatic conditions that balance the requirements in which life develops worldwide. The Ecuadorian Amazon basin is a land where native peoples with ancestral knowledge and a great cultural wealth that must be preserved coexist. However, it is one of the regions with the highest deforestation and where the impact of climate change can cause more significant effects.

With this background, the “I Amazon Summit of Communication and Journalism against Climate Change 2022” and TechCamp “Tools to Count Climate Change from Journalism” were held. In this second meeting, the agenda will be similar and ties will be strengthened with the Amazonian communities, integrating the diverse Ecuador to improve scientific knowledge about the impact of climate change.

According to the agenda, Wednesday June 14 will be the inauguration of the event in the afternoon and on Thursday the 15th and Friday the 16th, the days of presentations, thematic tables, dialogues, and training on the impacts of climate change, especially in the communities. more vulnerable.

We seek to debate and reflect on journalistic coverage on issues related to the effects of climate change and the fight against misinformation, stressed the president of FENAPE.