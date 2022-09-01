Home News Ilary Blasi returns to train in the gym after the long holidays
Ilary Blasi returns to train in the gym after the long holidays

Ilary Blasi posts a video on her Instagram profile that shoots her in the gym, with the comment “resume”. The long holidays of the TV presenter are therefore over, who this summer passed from Tanzania to Sabaudia, from the Dolomites to the sea of ​​Croatia, witnessing everything on social media. Always away from her husband Francesco Totti, waiting to start the legal procedures of the separation. Totti who confided to his friend Alex Nuccetelli: “If Ilary had done more I would not have moved away”.

