Background review: On October 13, on the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a protest slogan was displayed on an elevated area of ​​Sitong Bridge, North Third Ring Road West Road, Haidian District, Beijing. The blue sign of the bridge hangs and unfolds, and a longer and larger banner reads two lines of text: “No nucleic acid, but no food, no blockade, freedom, no lie, dignity, no Cultural Revolution, reform, no leader, votes. , don’t be a slave, be a citizen.”, while another short banner read anti-Xi content – “strike to remove the dictator Xi Jinping”. (Related Reading)

Recently, some netizens have noticed that handwritten protest slogans have appeared in public toilets in many cities in China. The content of the slogans is basically related to the Sitong Bridge banner. This also shows that some netizens are responding offline to the Sitong Bridge Warriors’ protests. . As for why the slogans are concentrated in the toilet, some netizens believe that this is a protest participation method with low risk of action. The toilet is often a blind spot for monitoring, and it is difficult to investigate the source of the handwritten slogan.

The Toilet Revolution is a public toilet renovation and upgrading plan launched in mainland China. It was proposed by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of the People’s Republic of China in 2015. The original purpose was to promote the development of tourism by improving the quality of public toilets. (Wikipedia)

The “toilet revolution” has always been ridiculed by netizens as Xi Jinping’s first two terms of office, which barely benefited the people, and were able to achieve political achievements. Of course, there are many political shows in China that consume people’s fat and build luxury toilets. Some netizens borrowed the phrase “toilet revolution” and called this relay protest a “new toilet revolution”. However, some people have criticized the “new toilet revolution” as not being a real brave move, but this view has been refuted collectively. Opponents believe that it is precisely the low-risk and low-threshold protest that allows more ordinary people to participate in person and step out of the action. The first step is possible, and the number of people involved will also increase the cost of maintaining the stability of the state apparatus.

