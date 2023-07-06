Home » Ilopango received open water swimming athletes
Ilopango received open water swimming athletes

Jul 05, 2023

The Ilopango mayor’s office received on July 5 the athletes who participated in the open water swimming sports branch of the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

The competition took place in Vía Vela, located on Lake Ilopango. Mexican swimmers dominated the open water swimming event, winning four of six medals in contention.

This day began at 9:00 am and will continue tomorrow (at the same time) with a mixed relay, for men and women, and will end on Friday with a 10-kilometre men’s and women’s race.

