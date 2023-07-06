Home » Grants to support transformative and impactful research and innovation projects in health for the period 2023-2026
Health

Grants to support transformative and impactful research and innovation projects in health for the period 2023-2026

by admin

a) Health research institutes accredited by a ministerial order (henceforth, IIS).

b) Public health entities and institutions with clinical care activity: hospitals, primary care centers, other care centers other than the above with a health activity license issued by the competent authority.

c) The public research bodies that are defined in article 47 of Law 14/2011, of June 1, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 202/2021, of March 30 (BOE no. 77, of March 31, 2021).

d) Public universities, in accordance with what is provided for in the current Organic Law 6/2001, of December 21, on universities.

e) Other public R+D+i centers, with their own legal personality, other than public research bodies, linked to the Public Administration and the bodies that depend on it, whatever their legal form, provided that in the status, in the regulatory regulations or in the corporate object have defined among their activities the R+D+i in biomedicine, technologies or health sciences.

f) Public consortia of R+D+i in biomedicine, technology or health sciences.

g) Non-profit private entities that have defined in the statutes or in the regulations that regulate them or in the regulations for creation the activities in R+D+i in biomedicine, technologies or health sciences.

h) Companies, understanding as such all commercial companies, regardless of legal form.

See also  Green pass with vaccine, healing or swab: how to download it and what changes from 1 February

You may also like

beware of battery overload – breaking latest news

GMK makes groundbreaking decisions on ME/CFS, digitization and...

the majority of Fininvest goes to Marina and...

Unlocking the Secrets of Sleep: How to Determine...

Diabetes, tumors and hepatitis, fewer victims thanks to...

From padel to beach volleyball: how to prepare...

SEMI Launches SEMinRed: A Platform for Connecting Researchers...

Enemy foods of the teeth: these 5 stain...

The Key to Losing Weight: The Crucial Role...

Healthy holidays, ten rules to not get sick

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy