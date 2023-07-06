Grants to support transformative and impactful research and innovation projects in health for the period 2023-2026

a) Health research institutes accredited by a ministerial order (henceforth, IIS).

b) Public health entities and institutions with clinical care activity: hospitals, primary care centers, other care centers other than the above with a health activity license issued by the competent authority.

c) The public research bodies that are defined in article 47 of Law 14/2011, of June 1, in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 202/2021, of March 30 (BOE no. 77, of March 31, 2021).

d) Public universities, in accordance with what is provided for in the current Organic Law 6/2001, of December 21, on universities.

e) Other public R+D+i centers, with their own legal personality, other than public research bodies, linked to the Public Administration and the bodies that depend on it, whatever their legal form, provided that in the status, in the regulatory regulations or in the corporate object have defined among their activities the R+D+i in biomedicine, technologies or health sciences.

f) Public consortia of R+D+i in biomedicine, technology or health sciences.

g) Non-profit private entities that have defined in the statutes or in the regulations that regulate them or in the regulations for creation the activities in R+D+i in biomedicine, technologies or health sciences.

h) Companies, understanding as such all commercial companies, regardless of legal form.

