Imad Wasim has signed with Nottinghamshire County

Islamabad (Web Desk) Nottinghamshire has signed Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim for the T20 Vitality Blast cricket tournament. The Pakistani all-rounder has played for T20 Blast in the 2019 and 2020 sessions. Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is already present in this team. Sources explained that Imad Wasim will be available for the last two group stages of the national team for the World Cup. A statement from the county said that due to injuries to Colin Munro and Samit Patel, they were offered the contract. Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim said during an interview that my bowling and batting are excellent, I am enjoying the game to the fullest. He said that this is the reason why I tried and what I thought happened and today once again became a part of the county, I will try my best to bring success to the team through my game.

