Education | Implementation aid for tax clerk training (BStBK)

The implementation guide “Tax clerk/tax clerk” from the Federal Institute for Vocational Training (BIBB) is available for free download. The reason for this was the completion of the reorganization process for tax clerk training and the new legal basis, which will come into force on August 1st, 2023.

The BStBK explains:

Above all, the reorganization means that the focus is on communicative skills and digital processes during training.

The implementation guide explains the modernized training regulations, gives many practical examples of the updated content of the training framework plan and provides information about the examination process.

The publication provides exemplary learning situations for the school part of the training and provides useful information on the learning areas of the framework curriculum.

Advice and support for clients has also gained in importance and requires tax clerks to have advanced communication and presentation skills.

