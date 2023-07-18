Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech in Inner Mongolia: A Study and Analysis

Title: CPPCC Autonomous Region Holds Meeting to Study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech on Inner Mongolia

Date: July 17, 2022

Inner Mongolia – On the afternoon of July 17th, a group of officials gathered at the CPPCC Autonomous Region to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Inner Mongolia’s important speech. Led by Secretary of the CPPCC Party Committee and Chairman Zhang Yankun, the meeting aimed to deepen understanding and guide the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s remarks.

Jing Jing, a member of the autonomous region’s propaganda group and vice president of the Inner Mongolia Party School (Administrative College), delivered a comprehensive and profound interpretation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. The focus was on understanding Xi Jinping’s care and love for Inner Mongolia and grasping the practical requirements outlined in his speech.

The report was highly praised for its political significance, in-depth theoretical exposition, and relevance to reality. Attendees, including Vice Chairman Luo Zhihu, Qi Qige, Wei Guonan, Zhang Lei, and Secretary General Yang Limin, expressed their gratitude for the insights shared during the meeting. They vowed to keep General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions in mind, express their gratitude, and forge ahead with determination, contributing the wisdom and strength of the CPPCC to the Chinese-style modernization of Inner Mongolia.

The important speech delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection of Inner Mongolia has provided valuable guidance and direction for the region’s development. It highlighted the need to prioritize environmental protection, promote ecological civilization, and address the unique challenges faced by Inner Mongolia. These key issues will be at the forefront of the CPPCC’s agenda as they strive to write a new chapter in the Chinese-style modernization of the autonomous region.

The meeting at the CPPCC Autonomous Region serves as a testament to the commitment of Inner Mongolia’s leaders to follow General Secretary Xi Jinping’s vision for the region’s progress. By studying and implementing his important speech, the CPPCC aims to promote sustainable development, improve people’s livelihoods, and ensure the well-being of its residents.

