dead patient, Fabriano osteopath on trial

ANCONA – He would have administered to his patients drugs and broken medicines, sometimes packaged by himself, also giving injections to theozone of such poor quality as to be prohibited even in the veterinary field. But he would also have induced an elderly cancer patient, who later died, to give up thatsurgery that could give her a few more chances at life.

And again: following the intake of a supplement (Klamath) that had been prescribed to her (despite the contraindication), a pregnant woman would have lost the baby she was expecting. More: he allegedly drugged Scopolamine (a drug that creates confusion and amnesia) the woman he was dating at the time, and then abused her. These are the very heavy accusations that yesterday morning prompted the investigating judge Francesca De Palma to indict an osteopathic physiotherapist whose office, in Fabriano, had been seized by the carabinieri in October 2022. The trial will begin on November 8, before the penal college.

I reati

The disputes for the 58-year-old Paolo Baroni they are multiple: ranging from sexual violence to the abusive exercise of the medical profession, passing through manslaughter and detention for the purpose of selling Scopolamine. Fourteen, in total, the offended people counted by the prosecution. Three of those who filed a civil action yesterday: they are all women, former patients of the 58-year-old. Two would have sustained injuries after a few treatments. In particular one, assisted by the lawyer Ruggero Benvenuto, claims that she had to resort to a kidney transplant. Another, a civil party with the lawyer Mauro Diamantini, reported that she had been raped by the 58-year-old.

But let’s go in order. The investigation exploded between 2021 and 2022, causing the carabinieri to seize Fabriano’s office and all the medical instruments. Even today, the 58-year-old is suspended from the profession of osteopathic physiotherapist. The measure will expire in two months. The investigation ended with the complaints of the offended parties and the summary information provided by some witnesses, such as the daughter of the cancer patient, who died in February 2021. According to the indictment, the defendant had given her ten injections of ozone and no better specified antibiotics, causing her not to follow the therapies that had been prescribed by the doctors who treated her and not to have an operation.

The substances

The prosecutor charges against him three episodes of “subtle” administration of Scopolamina to as many women, including the victim of the alleged sexual violence. And again: according to the indictment, she would have practiced transfusion or ozone treatments that were inadequate from a health point of view, with potentially serious side effects. The injections would concern the lower abdomen, the eyeball, the breasts (to enlarge them), the abdomen, the knees and the neck. In one case, he allegedly took blood from a patient and then put it back into circulation with an injection at the base of the skull. The prosecutor also recognized the administration of faulty drugs, sometimes prepared arbitrarily by the defendant himself. The third civil party is assisted by the lawyer Piergiorgio Trinei.

