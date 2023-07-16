Title: Party’s Strategy for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era Achieves Significant Results in Economic and Social Development

In line with the vision of Chinese-style modernization, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Committee has diligently implemented its strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era, leading to significant achievements in economic and social development, and the improvement of people’s livelihood.

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently shown his concern for the reform, development, and stability of Xinjiang, along with the multi-ethnic population residing in the region. Through important speeches and instructions, he has guided the course for Xinjiang, setting the blueprint and strategic arrangements to ensure long-term stability and progress. As a result, Xinjiang has witnessed unprecedented accomplishments in various areas.

Reflecting on the attention and care shown by General Secretary Xi Jinping, party organizations at all levels in Xinjiang, as well as party members, cadres, and the diverse ethnic communities, deeply understand the significance placed on Xinjiang’s work. They remain committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to them, forging political loyalty, and working together to achieve the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era.

The party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era is an integral part of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It serves as the heart and soul of the efforts made to ensure the region’s development. This strategy has proven to be a potent ideological instrument, guiding Xinjiang’s work with innovation and progress.

Formulated by grasping the laws of history and understanding the general trend of the times, the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era emphasizes the vital importance of Xinjiang’s work in the overall national context. The strategy takes into account Xinjiang’s historical position, international environment, and domestic conditions, engaging in courageous struggles and innovative practices to address profound and complex challenges.

The party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era includes the profound insights and scientific grasp of the laws governing Xinjiang, stability, and progress. It also showcases the deep thinking and strategic planning of Xinjiang’s development, demonstrating General Secretary Xi Jinping’s profound love and care for the people of Xinjiang.

Aligned with its resource endowment and geographical advantages, Xinjiang has strived to build a modern industrial system conveying Xinjiang’s distinctive characteristics. Furthermore, the region actively promotes itself as an essential national supply base for high-quality agricultural and animal husbandry products. This commitment to industrial development and agricultural advancement has garnered notable achievements.

The party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era answers a series of crucial questions regarding Xinjiang’s work and serves as a “compass” for the region’s socialist modernization drive. By anchoring the historical mission of building a socialist Xinjiang with Chinese characteristics, the strategy coordinates efforts in law-based governance, unity, and stability, cultural enrichment, people’s prosperity, and long-term development. It sets the stage for meticulous planning and the pursuit of a beautiful blueprint for Xinjiang’s future.

The party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era represents the unity of theory and practice, serving as a “golden key” for Xinjiang’s journey towards progress and innovation. It provides a comprehensive and systematic layout for Xinjiang’s work, encompassing strategic and tactical planning, as well as epistemology and methodology.

Adhering to the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era requires political compliance and adherence to political principles. The complete and accurate implementation of this strategy serves as a crucial measure of Xinjiang’s progress. By maintaining unity under the leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping and exploring effective ways to implement the strategy fully, Xinjiang can continue to advance in its reform, development, stability, and various undertakings.

In conclusion, the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era has proven instrumental in achieving significant results in economic and social development. Through its comprehensive approach and adherence to Xi Jinping’s thought, Xinjiang can continue on its path of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

