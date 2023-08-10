Home » Imposing COP Arena “Escribano Óscar Harrison” is inaugurated
Imposing COP Arena "Escribano Óscar Harrison" is inaugurated

Imposing COP Arena “Escribano Óscar Harrison” is inaugurated

Fulfilling the commitment to reach the Latin American Games of Special Olympics 2024 already the Junior Pan American Games 2025 with fully active quality spaces, the National Government, through the National Sports Secretariatinaugurated on the date a new sports center with international approval certificates.

He COP Arenasports center that will bear the name of “Escribano Óscar Harrison”, sports leader under whose mandate the first and so far the only Olympic medal for Paraguayan sports was obtained, was inaugurated on the date by the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benitez; the minister of the SND, Diego Galeano Harrison; and the holder of the COP, Camilo Perez.
Galeano thanked the authorities present for accompanying the work during the months of management and the entire SND team for having been part of each event and each project. Likewise, he thanked his family for being a support in good times and in difficult times.

For his part, President Camilo recalled what the COP was before and what it is now, thanking all the participants in the works for the sport. I also congratulate Minister Galeano for his management at the head of the SND and that thanks to him much could be achieved due to his constant work.
The infrastructure stands on an area of ​​7,000 m2 and has a capacity to receive 3,300 spectators. Likewise, the COP Arena has been equipped with multidisciplinary implements that will allow it to receive various sports disciplines. Likewise, specific spaces have been projected such as: VIP box, press booths, changing rooms for athletes, referees and the general public.
It should be noted that, in the master plan of the work, inclusiveness parameters have been established, so the new sports arena is built with accesses, locations, toilets and other facilities for people with physical disabilities who want to come to enjoy the events that will be held in the infrastructure.
Undoubtedly, the investments that the National Government has made in the Paraguayan Olympic Park property will allow this space, as well as the SND Complex, to become true sports cities that can centralize the activities of the next major events in both spaces. multidisciplinary.
Paraguayan sport continues to take leaps and bounds of growth in terms of infrastructure, which also translates into more spaces for the practice and development of different disciplines, as well as greater citizen access to sports.

